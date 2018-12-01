Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former President George H.W. Bush has Died Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Students presented startup ideas to a panel.

Posted: Fri Nov 30 20:53:21 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 20:53:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Entrepreneurship Showcase

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

by 62 percent of millennials have considered starting their own business. that's according to a study from the economic innovation group. and here in rochester... some aspiring entrepreneurs are pitching their startáup ideas to a panel of judges at st. mary's university. participants introduced projects ranging from a parking app to an adaptor that makes eyedrops smaller. and one student even invented a tool that helps people in hospice.xxx "so you simply just have to place it into the device like this and it holds the walking aid in the bathroom stall." beck hopes to continue working on her gadget next semester and eventually start her own business./// an iowa author is taking a closer
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Image

Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

Image

Warming up your cars in the winter

Image

Las Palmas owner speaks out

Community Events