Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Tree lighting

Kasson is starting a new annual tradition.

Posted: Fri Nov 30 20:40:52 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 20:40:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Tree lighting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the kasson community is starting a tradition tonight. (singing( this evening was the first annual kasson christmas tree lighting ceremony. the tree was decorated by the fellow christian athletes... and a few of the kasson high school band members made it out to spend their friday night playing christmas songs for the ceremony too. it was all complete with a speech from the mayor and a prayer from the new pastor... it's the beginning of "i just kind of thought about it other cities do it so i just asked about it at our park board meeting about doing something like this and they all agreed okay so were going to give it a try and hopefully we get a good turn out and can continue to do it every year." the tree is located at the gazeebo at the veterans memorial park in kasson./// the family of a young man battling a rareáauto immune disease are giving back to a place that gave so much to them. the bayles family has stayed at the rochester ronald mcdonalds house in the past. so today á after a 5 hour drive from wisconsin and a morning appointment at the mayo clinic á seth bayles and his mother julie dropped of donations at the house. everything...
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Image

Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

Image

Warming up your cars in the winter

Image

Las Palmas owner speaks out

Community Events