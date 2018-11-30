Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Hear from area snow plow drivers as they work to keep the roads safe as the biggest snowstorm of the seasons arrives.

Posted: Fri Nov 30 20:40:31 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 20:40:31 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into the viewing area... it could certainly affect your weekend plans. to prepare for slick road conditions... the minnesota department of transporation tells kimt more than 100 snow plows will be out tomorrow morning across the southeastern region of the state. kimt news 3's isabella basco caught up with some plow drivers working to keep you safe. on the scene as the biggest snowstorm this season arrives... snow plowing services are going to be using these tools to clear out the snow. <nats > this is kyle decker... a snow plow driver and the owner of kyle's lawn service. "it sounds like it's going to be wet snow, heavy..just make sure we got good tires so we can get some traction." he is preparing to work overtime... along with 4 other drivers... as they gear up to tackle the snow. "just bring every truck in the shop... oil it up... make sure it's good." he has a busy schedule ahead of him. "we do quite a few driveways and commercial lots." and he isn't alone... robert langanki is an operations supervisor at mnádot... and drives plow. he says every storm is different, but icy conditions are treacherous. "icing is the worst condition that any motorist can obviously have, we call it impact ice where it's rain falling from the sky immediately hits road surface and freezes." mnádot's southeastern region has more than 105 trucks... "we don't have any downtime." and more than 200 operators. "we will work 24 hours a day 7 days a week until this event is over." to be safe... the men and women in the drivers seat are asking commuters to be considerate as they clear the roads. "stay about 10 car lengths behind you... he'll be traveling slower than normal speeds." and stay awareness... "please slow down. please don't use cruise control. remember safe winter driving habits." that way... everybody wins. "you'll get to your destination." and hardworking individuals like kyle can do their job. "this is what we love to do." so if you see snow plowers emergency lights on make sure to give them extra room so they can do their job. reporting in kasson... isabella basco... kimt news 3.
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Image

Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

Image

Warming up your cars in the winter

Image

Las Palmas owner speaks out

Community Events