Speech to Text for Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into the viewing area... it could certainly affect your weekend plans. to prepare for slick road conditions... the minnesota department of transporation tells kimt more than 100 snow plows will be out tomorrow morning across the southeastern region of the state. kimt news 3's isabella basco caught up with some plow drivers working to keep you safe. on the scene as the biggest snowstorm this season arrives... snow plowing services are going to be using these tools to clear out the snow. <nats > this is kyle decker... a snow plow driver and the owner of kyle's lawn service. "it sounds like it's going to be wet snow, heavy..just make sure we got good tires so we can get some traction." he is preparing to work overtime... along with 4 other drivers... as they gear up to tackle the snow. "just bring every truck in the shop... oil it up... make sure it's good." he has a busy schedule ahead of him. "we do quite a few driveways and commercial lots." and he isn't alone... robert langanki is an operations supervisor at mnádot... and drives plow. he says every storm is different, but icy conditions are treacherous. "icing is the worst condition that any motorist can obviously have, we call it impact ice where it's rain falling from the sky immediately hits road surface and freezes." mnádot's southeastern region has more than 105 trucks... "we don't have any downtime." and more than 200 operators. "we will work 24 hours a day 7 days a week until this event is over." to be safe... the men and women in the drivers seat are asking commuters to be considerate as they clear the roads. "stay about 10 car lengths behind you... he'll be traveling slower than normal speeds." and stay awareness... "please slow down. please don't use cruise control. remember safe winter driving habits." that way... everybody wins. "you'll get to your destination." and hardworking individuals like kyle can do their job. "this is what we love to do." so if you see snow plowers emergency lights on make sure to give them extra room so they can do their job. reporting in kasson... isabella basco... kimt news 3.