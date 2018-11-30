Speech to Text for Railroad officer shooting follow up

continuing coverage we are continuing to follow a shooting in mason city that has one man recovering from a gun shot wound tonight. it happened yesterday around four thirty pám near the intersection of ninth street northwest and monroe avenue. police say a railroad special agent shot a male. we are still uncertain of why the shooting happened or the condition that man is in... despite placing several calls to the mason city police department á a number of division of criminal investigations agents á as well as the union pacific. they do tell us more information will be released sometime next week./// but today á we wanted to know more about the juristiction of railroad special agents. the union pacific railroad's website says they employee 175 special agents for their 32á thousand miles of rail... including this mason city railroad near nineth street northwest. the union pacific did not return our phone calls or emails about where these officers are based á how many are in mason city á or if they have body and vehicle cameras. one resident we spoke to who lives near the area where the shooting took place says despite this now being closed off as part of the quiet zoneáá people are still walking across the tracks.xxx i've seen people crossed are there yeah area i've seen people cross through their yeah i mean you got a walk about a mile to get around there and you're going to have especially kids come through there i don't want to close it but i didn't have a say so. kimt will continue to dig in to this story and bring you any updates we have both on air and online.///