5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Hundreds of vendors will fill the Rochester Civic Center selling their local products.

Posted: Fri Nov 30 16:42:07 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 16:42:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

money local... the fifth annual "feast local foods marketplace" is a great option. tomorrow á hundreds of vendors will be inside the rochester civic center... giving you a place to see á smell á taste and of course stock up... on products from small businesses in minnesota á iowa and wisconsin. vendors like katie sterns will donate a portion of their profits to local charity organizations. sterns is the coáowner of "you betcha box."... just one of the many vendors at the event... saying the company's motto is "to give back".xxx it's all about building a stronger minnesota and helping us support one another and create a better state for all of us. if you're interested in taking part... doors open at the civic center at 10 a.m. kimt is sponsoring the
5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

