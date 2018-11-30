Speech to Text for Giving back

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

accidents. a young man battling a rare autoáimmune disease is giving back to other kids fighting their own illnesses. after a 5áhour drive from wisconsin and a morning appointment at the mayo clinic á seth bayles and his mother julie dropped off a caráfull of donations today at the ronald mcdonald house in rochester... everything from winter clothes á to make up á to pop can tabs. the bayles have stayed at the house before... so seth hopes to help make other families' stays a little more comfortable.x xx kids here that are staying here for medical treatment and just coming away from home, like i've been there, i've done that, i know how they feel. if you're a foodie á you'll want to stick around... coming up á we'll tell you why hundreds of locally grown vendors are packing into the civic center this weekend. live weather tease your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is