Speech to Text for Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

minnesota is seeing an increase in the number of students from different cultures... and it's not just in metro areas. káiámát's news three's jeremiah wilcox is here to tell us how one school in albert lea is embracing its diversity. katie .... moving to a new place is never easy... and it can be all the more challenging when you speak a different language. i spent the day at southwest middle school... where their the artwork is creating a sense of home for students new to the area. the land of a thousand lakes is seeing a change. everyone should feel welcomed. middle school principal chris dibble says student enrollment is becoming more diverse. so staff at the school are doing something a little different to embrace students from different parts of the world. we want southwest a place for students to feel comfortable when they come here. if you walk the halls... student artwork decorates the walls. but it's the flags throughout the school that represent students like brian perez laynez. the flags that are here in south west represent to me how different people are here and how they speak and they are. it was the idea of english language teacher angela kroeger to show how diverse southwest is. it sparked discussion on where all the kids are from and we talked about the different parts of the world that they come from and their parents come from. mexicoá guatemalaá china are all flags throughout the school. sixth grader maria toj chach says she enjoys learning about new cultures. we get to be like in a reality of their life because we get to hear what their past was what they have done in their life. we didn't want them to feel like they were out of place so we want everyone to create a good relationship with someone at school and make school a place where they want to be this is one the school's principal also