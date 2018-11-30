Speech to Text for Warming up your cars in the winter

next for the second time this week á an unattended vehicle has been stolen in rochester. police say a chevy trailblazer was taken from the 15á thousand block of 4th avenue southeast this morning á just before 6 aám. this comes just five days after a car warming up inside a garage in the 2á thousand block of century hills drive northeast was taken./// with low temperatures and cars covered in snow, it may be tempting to start your car and let it run while you stay warm in the house... but the rochester police department is saying that's not the best idea. while minnesota doesn't have a state law against leaving your car running with the keys in the ignition... every city's ordinances are different. and in rochesterá one officer tells kimt there's no ordinance that would make it illegal... however, they say just because it is allowed doesn't mean you should do it. especially in a public place.xxx "you have a lot of people coming and going if your car is unlocked and the keys are running its easy for the person who wants to take your car to take it. the biggest way to defeat that is to turn your car off lock it and take the key with you and then they can't get your car." officer jacobsen says another good way around becoming victim to car theft is to get a remote starter so you can have your car running while it's locked./// in just a few hours doors will close