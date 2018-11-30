Speech to Text for Las Palmas owner speaks out

soon to be out over a hundred employees at four las palmas restaurants in both iowa and minnesota are getting back pay after the uá s department of labor says the restaurant wasn't paying them properly. today the owner of the mason city restaurant sat down with kimt news 3's brian tabick to explain what happened. newsroom he joins us live now live from the mason city newsroom... brian. katie... benjiman alberto, the owner just wants to say he is is sorryááto his employees and to the community saying he had no idea. you know i didn't start business i came from mexico young and i always wanted open getting to the restaurant business i just work the way i was showed. benjamin alberto is one of the owners of las palmasá he says he knew something was wrong before the news came out... and he left the company for around a year. in partnerships everybody thinks differently we decide to straighten things out when i came back. alberto says the uás department of labor came this spring and told them they had too many salaried employees. cannot have salaries unless your manager or stuff like that but i'm glad we know now. the uás department of labor says the employees uniforms came out of their wages, but alberto says when they were told to pay 130 thousand dollars in back pay to their employees they started making changes. just get paid regular wage you got to pay the repair for the hours you got to pay for the overtime we're doing now they pay their minimum wage to 40 hours never that it's time and a half. attorney's we spoke to about the issue say this happens more often than people might think and the topic is always being discussed at the state capitol. both of these people have interest in this thing the employers want to stay well stay in business they won't make a profit the employees want to living wage and they need their employers to stay in business so it's a very much of a balancing act in the legislature race is wage in our laws they have to say we want people to be employed but we don't want to have you sort of attacks at the employers go out of business. now alberto says he is happy with how they are running the company and apologizes to his employees and the community. i'm glad it happened when it comes to the nearly 130 dollars in back payáá alberto says they have already started paying that back and says the uás labor department has given them a couple of years to do so. katie he says the four restaurants also have to pay a fine to the uás department of laborááhe wouldn't tell how much that fine was but says it's a hefty one. live in mason city brian tabick káiámát news three. thank you brian. the other