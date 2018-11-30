Speech to Text for Rochester Perkins shutting down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's locked./// in just a few hours doors will close at perkins north in rochester... for the final time. it comes on the heels of the south location á closing yesterday. a surprise to employees and customers. going to the restaurant is a family tradition for one rochester resident... who tells kimt she is shocked to learn her favorite eatery is closing.xxx "this has been a tradition of ours to come here for 30 years, my daughter, my mom and i come here every saturday morning so it's so hard for us to hear this, so it's gonna be really hard." we did reach out to the owner of the local franchise but have not heard back... randy johnson áá the executive director of workforce development in rochester... tells us he went to perkins this morning to offer resume help and job seeking tips to the more than 60 employees soon to be out over a hundred employees at four las palmas restaurants