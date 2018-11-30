Speech to Text for Enforcement power of railroad officers

one day after a union pacific railroad special agent was involved in a shooting in mason city... we're learning more about their enforcement power. on the union pacific website it explains the company has 175 special agents enforcing the law on their 32 thousand miles of tracks. we reached out to union pacific to see how each officer is stationed and whether or not they have body or vehicle cameras... but we have not yet heard back. the railroad's website does say officers are certified law enforcement both on and off railways. and those who live near the area of the shooting say it's not hard to see why they need law enforcement there's a lot of poepl coming prowling around in the yards and all that other stuff plus you never know who rode in here on the trains haha we spoke with a number of different agency's todayá ámason city police department, several dácái agents, the union pacificáá all of them tell us the investigation is still on going and we will likely learn more information early