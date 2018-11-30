Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Enforcement power of railroad officers

One day after a Union Pacific Railroad Special Agent is involved in a shooting in Mason City we're learning more about their enforcement power.

Posted: Fri Nov 30 16:36:57 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 16:36:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Enforcement power of railroad officers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one day after a union pacific railroad special agent was involved in a shooting in mason city... we're learning more about their enforcement power. on the union pacific website it explains the company has 175 special agents enforcing the law on their 32 thousand miles of tracks. we reached out to union pacific to see how each officer is stationed and whether or not they have body or vehicle cameras... but we have not yet heard back. the railroad's website does say officers are certified law enforcement both on and off railways. and those who live near the area of the shooting say it's not hard to see why they need law enforcement there's a lot of poepl coming prowling around in the yards and all that other stuff plus you never know who rode in here on the trains haha we spoke with a number of different agency's todayá ámason city police department, several dácái agents, the union pacificáá all of them tell us the investigation is still on going and we will likely learn more information early
Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Image

Country flags adorn classroom halls in Albert Lea

Image

Warming up your cars in the winter

Image

Las Palmas owner speaks out

Image

Rochester Perkins shutting down

Image

Enforcement power of railroad officers

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Governor-Elect Walz stops in Rochester

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events