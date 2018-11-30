Speech to Text for Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

clouds and fog have remained today as a gloomy precursor to the weekend ahead. our next major system will bring a wintry mix into the area starting in the mid morning hours of saturday (10á11am) this wintry mix will creep north and cover the entire area except north of iá90 which will primarily see snow showers. this wintry mix will gradually turn to snow from north to south becoming mostly snow showers by the evening. some wintry mix will persist to the southeast into saturday night, otherwise snow will continue, heavy at times, into sunday where it will begin to taper off in the evening. overall, southern minnesota will come away with the most snow, up to 8" in spots. the snow will taper as you move southeast, up to around 2á4" of snow with more ice accumulation possible. strong winds throughout this event will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility. travel will be difficult this weekend. clouds and much cooler temperatures will persist in the days beyond this storm. tonight: cloudy/isolate d wintry mix. lows: near 30 winds: east at 5 to 15 mph. saturday: snow & wintry mix. highs: mid 30s. winds: east northeast at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35mph. saturday night: scattered snow showers/wintr y mix se/blowing snow. lows: low 30's winds: if you're looking to keep your