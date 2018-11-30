Speech to Text for Governor-Elect Walz stops in Rochester

elected - minnesota governor elect tim walz is making a stop in rochester. he and lieutenant governor-elect peggy flanagan are traveling around the state as part of their listening tour. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there for his meeting in rochester and joins us now live. annalise? walz in roch-lintro-3 raquel - i'm here at the olmsted county government center walz in roch-lintro-2 where tim walz spoke just this morning - connecting with community members about concerns they have.xxx walz in roch-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:governor-elect walz visits rochester rochester, mn nat: red flag laws and criminal background checks on all gun sales can help decrease gun violence." from gun laws... nat: the senior who needs a place to live, whether it's the person who maybe their public assistance is running out" to affordable housing... community members and city and county leaders shared their concerns and comments with governor- elect tim walz during his visit to rochester. lowerthird2line:governor-elect tim walz (dfl) minnesota "for students in education it's going to be very dependent on if they have housing to live in before they go to school, it's going to be very dependent if we're able to deliver health services" walz in roch-pkg-5 he responded to citizens - and took notes. "huge disparities in academic achievement, economic success, and social success between our white population and our communities of color" mary gorfine coordinates the rochester olmsted youth commission. she came to the meeting to speak on behalf of the young people that she works with. walz in roch-pkg-4 "i think it is exceedingly important that the governor makes sure the voices of young people who are the future of minnesota are represented at the table." walz in roch-pkg-6 with standing room only at the meeting - it's clear many people have messages they want to deliver to the future governor of minnesota - so gorfine is glad walz made the stop before taking office. "i have every confidence that he's going to take what he's learned into his new administration." walz wrapped up the meeting with a message of his hope for cooperation between republicans and democrats in the next legislative session. "understand we're not all gonna get what we want, but we can get some solutions." / walz in roch-ltag-2 people who didn't get the chance to speak directly to governor-elect walz filled out comment cards with their concerns. walz also took a moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting in honor of mayor ardell brede's wife - judy - who died earlier this week. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. walz and flanagan are making stops across the state through monday. they'll be sworn into their new positions in january. / this week we told you