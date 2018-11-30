Clear
Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Dense fog this morning with a winter storm for the weekend.

Posted: Fri Nov 30 05:22:22 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 05:22:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

xx:xx on this ------ morning. we will be staying calm and dry for today with highs in the mid and upper 30's. some isolated rain and wintry mix will be possible for tonight in north iowa. the winter storm watch will go into effect for the entire as the winter storm gets closer. the isolated wintry mix and rain will continue for the morning on saturday, but the heavier rain and snow showers will move in for the afternoon. ice and snow will continue for the evening and overnight into sunday. road conditions will be wet, icy and slick. travel this weekend should be held to a minimum. snow accumulations will range from 2 to 8 inches across our area.
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
A calm day before a very wintry weekend.
