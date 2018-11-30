Clear
Railroad officer involved in shooting

Railroad officer involved in shooting

Posted: Fri Nov 30 05:03:01 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 05:03:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

devolping a devolping story this morning after an officer shoots someone in mason city... we're hearing from the people who were right near the scene of a shooting last night. it happened when a railroad officer shot someone at the railroad tracks on 9th street northwest. this is the first time that i encounter this. peter artue says he was just getting home from the grocery store when he saw all of these police in front of his home. they did interview a number of neighbors and people looking on to learn what happened... but there are still a few unanswered questions. what we do know right now... is a union pacific railroad officer shot a man and we know the person who suffered the gun shot wound is in the hospitabeie asked á police couldn't tell us where the person was hit. regardless of what exactly happened... for neighbors like artue, gun fire this close to home is unnvering. i worry you know that somebody might be shooting and they might shoot this direction you never know. the iowa division of criminal investigation and union pacific are investigating this incident á and we will continue to bring you the latest from that investigation as it becomes available.
