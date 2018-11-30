Clear
Latest on Mason City shooting investigation

Here is the latest on Thursday's shooting.

Posted: Fri Nov 30 04:52:21 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 04:52:21 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson

devolping story this morning as we are still working to learn more after a railroad police officer shoots a person is mason city.... with what we know right right nowá live lets go live to kimt news 3's good morning deedee and arielle... i'm live at where police spent most of the evening last night investigation... and now the iowa division of criminal investigation is taking over the case.... take a look.. this is what we know... one person was taken to the hopsital with a gunshot wound. a union pacific employed special officer is safe but did have minor injuries. now this is what we are still working to learn... we are still working to confirm the name of the victim... and what condition he is in at the hospital. we also want to know the name of the officer involved and what led up to the shooting. police were
