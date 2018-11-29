Speech to Text for Students discuss refugee journeys

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you've done it yourself... most people don't know what it's like to immigrate to the united states. but today á students in rochester are learning more about that process... and raising money to help while they're at it. on the scene kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story.xxx winona state students in rochester are taking the time to find out what it's like to settle in america as a refugee. and one woman from bosnia tells me her journey wasn't easy. "we saw people get killed literally a few feet away from us." suada cehic came to america when she was nine years old but not before seeing some horrific things. "women and teenage girls would get separated and raped. men and young boys separated and killed." she moved to rochester with her parents and eight siblings in 1998 to escape the bosnian war. "it was hard. especially you leave everything you know for new language... new people... new culture." but catholic charities of southern minnesota helped her family transition into a life in america. "paid for our airfare... helped us get apartment... apply for assistance... just kind of showed us the ropes." now áá she is a student at winona state rochester and giving back by volunteering to help others coming to the states. "mostly translating, interpreting... filling out paperwork and giving rides." cehic's story is why minnesotans like alyson hoeft gathered to discuss the plight of the refugee. "people really underestimate the path they have to go in order to get to a safe land and people need to open their minds more to why they are coming." and that opens the doors for people like cehic... whose journey is now fullá circle. "it was extremely hard but at the same time it was an opportunity of a lifetime." cehic says she hopes to keep helping refugees since she understands what it's like to be in their shoes. reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. catholic charities will be raising money at saint james coffee in rochester until saturday.///