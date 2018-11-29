Speech to Text for Snowmobile safety

and take advantage of the weather. the minnesota department of natural resources is reminding people of 'little alans law'. is says anyone who has been convicted of driving while intoxicated... no matter what vehicle they're driving will lose priveleges of operating any sort of motor vehicle which includes snowmobiles. alcohol is a factor in over 70 percent of all fatal acidents according to the minnesota dánár and one snowmobile expert says drinking and driving snowmobiles is just as serious as anything "basically it's the same concept as a vehicle you're using it to get from point a to point b we definitely want all of our customers to be safe and sober definitely safe for the other people too not just for yourself but just like a vehicle, it's for everyone's safety." there are interactive maps and trail conditions on the minnesota dánár website./// unless you've done it yourself... most people