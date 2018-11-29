Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Snowmobile safety

With snow on the way, make sure you aren't impaired while driving.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 20:49:42 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 20:49:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Snowmobile safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and take advantage of the weather. the minnesota department of natural resources is reminding people of 'little alans law'. is says anyone who has been convicted of driving while intoxicated... no matter what vehicle they're driving will lose priveleges of operating any sort of motor vehicle which includes snowmobiles. alcohol is a factor in over 70 percent of all fatal acidents according to the minnesota dánár and one snowmobile expert says drinking and driving snowmobiles is just as serious as anything "basically it's the same concept as a vehicle you're using it to get from point a to point b we definitely want all of our customers to be safe and sober definitely safe for the other people too not just for yourself but just like a vehicle, it's for everyone's safety." there are interactive maps and trail conditions on the minnesota dánár website./// unless you've done it yourself... most people
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Calm and cloudy tonight, with warmer temps for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Students discuss refugee journeys

Image

Snowmobile safety

Image

ALL-USA TOP 25

Image

Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

Image

MC Shooting

Image

GHV WRESTLING QUAD

Image

Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

Image

Thursday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

RFD trains in Days Inn building before demolition

Image

New CDC report shows suicide rate on the rise

Community Events