Posted: Thu Nov 29 20:49:22 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 20:49:22 PST 2018
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

wrestling. and big news for the mason city wrestling team as one of the mohawks received national honors yesterday. cullan schreiver was named to the american family insurance allá uásáa preseason wrestling. the national recognition should come as no surprise. as a junior á schreiver has two state championships and one national title to his credit and has comitted to continue his career in iowa city once he graduates high school in 20á 20./// the aácác big ten challenge for women's basketball
