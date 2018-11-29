Speech to Text for Southbridge Mall and RCR Project

monday./// earlier this week we told you a lawsuit is being reáfiled against the owners of southbridge mall in mason city for back taxes totaling over 170 thousand dollars. now we're finding out what comes next. the thing is... the mall is a key component of the mason city river city renaissance project á which would include a multipurose arena á a hotel á conference center á museum and skywalk. but those with the city say the mutliámillion dollar project is (not in jeopardy from the unpaid taxes. city administrator aaron burnett says they can continue to move the project forward while the taxes are worked out. burnett explains that one way or another... the taxes will be paid.xxx he'll be better if these taxes were paid and timely in this restoration didn't exist but as far as a threat to the project and the threat to the river say renaissance project that'll be a significant improvement to the community i don't believe that this will be a significant impairment to that project. burnett says an agreement with the county and the owners of the mall would mean these taxes need to be paid by december fifth... or the county could offer the property up for sale to generate the lost income./// well if you ran