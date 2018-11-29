Clear
MC Shooting

It involved a railroad officer.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 20:46:46 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 20:46:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

now.//// thank you for joining us á i'm katie lange./// we start with breaking news out of mason city tonight. we're hearing from the people who were right near the scene of a shooting earlier this evening. just hours ago... a railroad officer shot someone at the railroad tracks on 9th street northwest. kimt news 3's brian tabick has been following this story all night. brian á what have you learned at the scene? katie á the scene is cleared now... but when i first got here just before 5 oáclock the road was full of police vehiclesááand a number of officers were searching for evidence. we know one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound á and the union pacificá employed special officer who fired the gun is safe. but for those who live in the area this is all a little too close for comfort. this is the first time that i encounter this. peter artue says he was just getting home from the grocery store when he saw all of these police in front of his home. they did interview a number of neighbors and people looking on to learn what happened... but there are still a few unanswered questions. what we do know right now... is a union pacific railroad officer shot a man and we know the person who suffered the gun shot wound is in the hospital being treated. but when we asked á police couldn't tell us where the person was hit. regardless of what exactly happened... for neighbors like artue, gun fire this close to home is unnvering. i worry you know that somebody might be shooting and they might shoot this direction you never know. the iowa division of criminal investigation and union pacific are investigating this incident á and we will continue to bring you the latest from that investigation as it becomes available. live in mason city á brian tabick á kimt news 3./// alright á thank you brian. another big story tonight... a powerful winter storm is moving towards us and will hit parts of the viewing area around this time tomorrow night. let's go to kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for what she's tracking with this storm&
