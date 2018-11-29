Clear
GHV WRESTLING QUAD

it's opening week for the high school wrestling season across the state of iowa and tonight several teams took part in the gáháv quad. we start at 152 with kameron black and ashten love black gets the two points here and would go on to take the in by pin. move on to the heavyweights with nate lorenson logan allison lorenson finds himself in trouble early on and is able to reverse out of it and finds himself in place for the pin. here is how he describes the final moments of that match tonight. xxx i thought i was done and i i don't know how it happened i just kind of pushed him off of me and spun and was just magically on top of him. this is lorenson's first year wrestling saying he did it to get better for baseball. tonight marked his firstáever win
