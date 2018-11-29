Clear
Speaking about P.O.W. camps in Iowa

An Iowa author is taking a closer look at the unspoken history.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 20:44:10 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

own business./// an iowa author is taking a closer look at the state's involvment with prisoners of war... a new book is set to be released and today... author linda mccann spoke at the northwood library... mccann grew up near waverly á which actually housed a páoáw camp. it was one of 17 branch camps... along with 2 main camps in algona and clarinda. despite information in newspapers about them á mccann says she discovered many people didn't know that páoáw camps even existed in the state.xxx "i think when world war 2 ended, people didn't talk about it. they didn't think it was important, it wasn't something to tell their kids, that sorta thing, and it just got passed by." /// since mccann wrote the book... one of her interviewees for the story has died. she adds it's important to hear their stories as they could be lost forever./// coming up á the iowa and minnesota women's basketball teams were in aácác
