Speech to Text for Thursday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

still to come á albert lea is getting spruced up for the holidays... and if your snowblower is in need of repairs... get in line. why you might be waiting a while to get it your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. we'll be remaining cloudy and calm coming into tonight which is good news for the evening commute á especially after last night's snow. with the cloudy skies we do see a chance for flurries otherwise we'll be staying dry. temperatures will fall into the lower 20s tonight with winds remaining mostly light from the south. warmer temperatures as well as some quick spots of sunshine will come around for friday. highs will climb into the upper 30s. as we enter into the weekend, a new set of wintry weather approaches. a strong storm will begin to make an impact on the upper midwest friday night, with the bulk of the mixed precip moving through on saturday. as a precaution, our entire area has been put in a winter storm watch for saturday through sunday morning. rain, ice, snow, and sleet are all possible with significant snowfall possible through sunday. stick with kimt for the latest. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: lower 20s. winds: south at 3 to 6 mph. friday: increasing clouds. highs: upper 30s. winds: east at 3 to 6 mph. friday night: cloudy/isolate and people are busy prepping