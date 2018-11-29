Clear
RFD trains in Days Inn building before demolition

The Rochester Fire Department is getting in some last minute training before a hotel is torn down this weekend.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 16:42:11 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 16:42:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

power./// rochester firefighters are finding one last way to use the historic days inn building before its demolition. beeping take a look at this, firefighters are working their way through this smokey scene. they're practicing breaking through doors and putting out a fire in this abandoned building. ráfád's holly mulholland describes this as aggressive training. saying it's the kind that helps them prepare for the real because it gives the crews an opportunity to practice some of these maybe more lower frequency but high consequence events we talk about and actually exercise their skills and train in a commercial structure like this. this weekend's demolition could impact you if you're walking or traveling downtown. it starts tomorrow./// an austin
Calm and cloudy tonight, with warmer temps for Friday.
