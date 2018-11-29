Speech to Text for New CDC report shows suicide rate on the rise

is inevitable. but for someádeath is seen as an answer to their problems. from drug overdoses to suicide... last year was painful for many families. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox is here to explain how an outreach program is saving lives in southern minnesota communities.xx x katie the suicide rate last year was the highest it's been in the last 50áyears. and it's effects are hitting home. now some rochester hospice workers have started a suicide support group to help those grieving. it's unimaginable... losing a loved one. this person was is in so much pain that they felt this was the only option. hospice director heidi smith knows the impact death can have on those left behind. whether expected or unexpectedá the centers for disease control and prevention say nearly 3á million people died last year. for a variety of reasons. but what's disturbing to people like heidiáis that there's been an increase in the number of people who die from a drug overdose or suicide. have you kind of noticed that? we have and that's why we started a survivor of suicide group. that group is for teenagers and adults who lost someone to suicide... smith acknowledges there isn't an easy way to understand the whys behind it. we wish we knew we talk to school counselors and other therapists i think everyone is wondering that. but michelle coyle believes there's an answer. i think it reflects a sense of hopelessness a lot of people have and feeling like they can't go on. michelle is also a hospice worker... but before was a nurse at an area hospital. her time in the emergency room showed the grim reality. sometimes you'll see regret in that decision, sometimes they were not happy that they were found. but now, this newly formed "survivors of suicide" group... or you can stop at seasons hospice and they'll match you with a counsler. you can call the national suicide prevention life line. we'll have that number in this story on káiámá tádotácom following the newscast... katie. thank you jeremiah. on december 4th... seasons hospice will have a candle light memorial service for people who have recently lost a loved one.