Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Person shot in Mason City Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Police chief gives an update on shooting investigation

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley talks with KIMT News 3's Brian Tabick after a shooting involving a railroad officer.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 16:11:41 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 16:11:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Police chief gives an update on shooting investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for more information on a breaking news story out of mason city... shooting in mc-vo-1 shooting in mc-2 at this hour - we know there was a shooting near the railroad tracks on 9th street north-west. you can see that area marked here on this map... and that's where we find kimt news 3's brian tabick... brian - who do you have with you now?xxx shooting in mc-vo-3 shooting in mc-vo-4 thank you brian. we are making calls as we try to get more information on this shooting. stay with k-i-m-t on air and online. we will bring you the latest details as soon as we learn more. / when we come
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Calm and cloudy tonight, with warmer temps for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

RFD trains in Days Inn building before demolition

Image

New CDC report shows suicide rate on the rise

Image

SmokeJumpers' Role in Putting Out Fires

Image

Police chief gives an update on shooting investigation

Image

Be a Santa to a Senior this Christmas

Image

People get snow blowers repaired before the big storm

Image

Expansion underway at assisted living home

Image

"Spurce Up Albert Lea" brings Christmas cheer to town

Image

Money is needed to restore a veterans memorial

Community Events