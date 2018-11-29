Speech to Text for Be a Santa to a Senior this Christmas

we're in the season of giving - there's one group you may not think of as needing gifts during the holidays... seniors. santa for seniors-vo-1 lowerthird2line:be a santa to a senior rochester, mn at any of these 6 locations in rochester and byron - you can find a tree with bulbs on it. these bulbs have the names of seniors living in your community who someone else felt would enjoy receiving a gift this season... with a couple of gift ideas for each one. to take part - you just take the bulb - and when you return with your gift... give the bulb and gift back to the same location you took it from. the gifts will then be wrapped and given out. those with the program say seniors who get the gifts really recognized the effort.xxx santa for seniors-sot-1 santa for seniors-sot-2 "the kids excitement is always fun but seniors have been through it and understand what the meaning is and appreciate it a lot knowing that people are doing this for them." gifts are being collected until the wrapping party on december 17th. the program is looking for volunteers to help wrap the gifts. kimt.com:local news if you want to take part in the program... head to k-i-m-t-dot- com. there - we've posted a list of locations with this story under local news. / lowerthirdbanner:shooting in mason city