Speech to Text for People get snow blowers repaired before the big storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lot of heavy snow on the way - a lot of us will be pulling our snow blowers out for the first time this winter. but if yours doesn't start up - you aren't alone. kimt news 3's alex jirgens checked in on the workload at a few local snow blower repair shops today. he joins us now live at floyd and leonard in mason city. alex - how booked are they?xxx fixing plows-lintro-3 amy - they are so busy - they almost wouldn't let me into the shop to get an interview today... fixing plows-lintro-2 snow blowers are lined up from wall to wall in the repair shop - and there's barely any room to walk. but believe it or not - they expect to see even more business after the snow comes down.xxx fixing plows-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:fixing blowers before the storm mason city, ia nat the crew here at floyd and leonard is hard at work... fixing augers...and other parts on snow blowers. it's been a steady stream of customers looking to prepare for the snow. lowerthird2line:andrew hicok floyd & leonard "i would say about 20-25 percent of people bring in their blowers before snow even hits the ground - before winter's around." lowerthird2line:fixing blowers before the storm mason city, ia nat but if you're not prepared- don't worry. there's plenty of winter weather ahead. "after the big snow storm that's when people take em out and find out oh it's not working, then we get the rest of them in. and after the big snow storm it's a big rush then." / fixing plows-ltag-2 live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. those at floyd and leonard say one of the best ways to maintain your snow blower is to make sure the gas tank is empty before you put it away in the