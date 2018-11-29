Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Person shot in Mason City Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Expansion underway at assisted living home

Country Meadow Place is adding on 20 new apartments to make room for new residents.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 15:53:04 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 15:53:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Expansion underway at assisted living home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local company is expanding to meet the need for more assisted living options in north iowa. kimt news 3's katie huinker is finding out what this could mean for you or your loved one.xxx country meadow expansion-llmpkg-1 country meadow expansion-llmpkg-3 they're at capacity and have been for years. but the phones don't stop ringing here at country meadow place for people seeking assisted care for themselves or their loved ones, that's why they decided to add on 20 additional apartments. country meadow expansion-llmpkg-7 we thought we'd come look at them and see what they're like country meadow expansion-llmpkg-4 alberta and john crowe are among those getting some breakfast and taking a tour of the new country meadow place apartments. they are under construction now but this room will soon be home to an activity center, offices and dining space. there will also be two bedroom and one bedroom apartments. tony buhr with country meadow place says this project will really help more families in the area get their loved ones the care they need, and go back to being family. country meadow expansion-llmpkg-5 a lot of times the relationship gets kind of strained because they have been the care givers for so long so that when they come here that relationship is rebuilt in a lot of ways and it's really neat to see. country meadow expansion-llmpkg-6 the apartments are set to open this spring and i'm told there are still some available. in mason city, katie huinker, kimt news 3. dean snyder construction is working on the project. they tell us it is about 40 percent complete. / with snow
Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Calm and cloudy tonight, with warmer temps for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

RFD trains in Days Inn building before demolition

Image

New CDC report shows suicide rate on the rise

Image

SmokeJumpers' Role in Putting Out Fires

Image

Police chief gives an update on shooting investigation

Image

Be a Santa to a Senior this Christmas

Image

People get snow blowers repaired before the big storm

Image

Expansion underway at assisted living home

Image

"Spurce Up Albert Lea" brings Christmas cheer to town

Image

Money is needed to restore a veterans memorial

Community Events