Speech to Text for Expansion underway at assisted living home

a local company is expanding to meet the need for more assisted living options in north iowa. kimt news 3's katie huinker is finding out what this could mean for you or your loved one.xxx country meadow expansion-llmpkg-1 country meadow expansion-llmpkg-3 they're at capacity and have been for years. but the phones don't stop ringing here at country meadow place for people seeking assisted care for themselves or their loved ones, that's why they decided to add on 20 additional apartments. country meadow expansion-llmpkg-7 we thought we'd come look at them and see what they're like country meadow expansion-llmpkg-4 alberta and john crowe are among those getting some breakfast and taking a tour of the new country meadow place apartments. they are under construction now but this room will soon be home to an activity center, offices and dining space. there will also be two bedroom and one bedroom apartments. tony buhr with country meadow place says this project will really help more families in the area get their loved ones the care they need, and go back to being family. country meadow expansion-llmpkg-5 a lot of times the relationship gets kind of strained because they have been the care givers for so long so that when they come here that relationship is rebuilt in a lot of ways and it's really neat to see. country meadow expansion-llmpkg-6 the apartments are set to open this spring and i'm told there are still some available. in mason city, katie huinker, kimt news 3. dean snyder construction is working on the project. they tell us it is about 40 percent complete. / with snow