Speech to Text for "Spurce Up Albert Lea" brings Christmas cheer to town

like christmas in albert lea...and it's all thanks to its residents. spruce up fundraiser-vo-1 lowerthird2line:bringing the spirit of christmas to albert lea albert lea, mn community members like sarah hensley created a group called "spruce up albert lea." wreaths and garland are now on full display downtown. their goal is to bring the christmas spirit to albert lea. the city hasn't invested in holiday downtown holiday decorations in the last two decades... so "spruce up albert lea" stepped up.xx spruce up fundraiser-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sarah hensley member, spruce up albert lea for christmas all been donations from community members individuals, businesses we have some grants which has been wonderful so very generous community. the decorations aren't coming down anytime soon...some of them will be on display all winter. /