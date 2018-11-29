Clear
Money is needed to restore a veterans memorial

Preston's WWI Veterans Memorial needs some repairs.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 15:47:42 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 15:47:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

is needed to restore a veterans memorial to its former glory. wwii memorial entrance-vo-1 lowerthird2line:wwi memorial needs funding for renovation preston, mn little is known about the world war one memorial at the entrance of the fillmore county fairgrounds... in fact - no one can find the year it was built. however - it's been a prominent landmark in preston for as long as anyone can remember... but it's seen better years. fillmore county agriculture society president aaren mathison and preston historical society president sheila craig are working to find funds to restore the structure.xxx wwii memorial entrance-sot-1 lowerthird2line:aaren mathison &amp; sheila craig fillmore county ag society &amp; preston historical society this has a significant prominence on the west end of our fairgrounds here. as soon as you come from downtown preston leaving town and you see it, it's kind of an introduction to our fairgrounds they estimate around 6- thousand dollars would properly spuce up the memorial. if you'd like to donate - you can conact the ag society. it's beginning to look a
Calm and cloudy tonight, with warmer temps for Friday.
