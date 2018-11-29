Speech to Text for Less funding means fewer beds at future veterans home

the preston veterans home has secured funding and is getting closer to being built... but a key detail in the design plan has changed. kimt news 3's annalise johnson reports in preston.xxx veterans home update-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:details coming together for veterans home preston, mn "ended up in vietnam in early 67" ron scheevel is the co-chair of the preston veterans home committee - and a veteran himself. veterans home update-pkg-3 "they're been asked to do a huge job for the country and a lot of them, a number of them have paid a huge price" veterans home update-pkg-4 up on the top of this hill on the north side of preston overlooking the town - in what is currently a bean field next to the preston water tower - the preston veterans home will be built on this site here behind me. veterans home update-pkg-6 the home will serve a 15- county area in southeastern minnesota - which is much needed - because currently the closest vets home is in saint paul. veterans home update-pkg-5 "its that commute, the commute for families to come and see their veterans" but there's one change to the plan... "the funding that we finally arrived at at this point for the federal match is adequate for a 54 bed facility. we had hoped for 72, but we're quite content with 54" scheevel says 54 beds are better than no beds. "we're happy it's finally moving forward and we'll finally get some care in southeast minnesota for our veterans." there's another update to the project... this artist rendering is not quite what the facility will look like when its complete. next week - a more accurate design will be revealed to the public. "members of the minnesota department of veterans affairs will be presenting their pre-design plans and schematics and be giving a full presentation next thursday morning" as the details of a project years in the making finally come together - scheevel is looking forward to the day this bean field is transformed into a place for veterans to call home. "i feel blessed to be here standing in front of you... just a way to help them maybe live out their final years in a little peace and comfort." / the committee hopes to break ground on the project next