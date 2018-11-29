Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Slippery morning commute with cloudy skies.

Posted: Thu Nov 29 05:21:55 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 05:31:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((there are still some partly covered to fully covered roads due to the half to full inch of snow we received yesterday and last night. the snow has wrapped up and we will be staying snow free minus a few flurries possible. the clouds will stay in place, but we will climb back into the 30's for this afternoon. patchy fog will form tonight and for friday morning. we will be slightly warmer friday, but there is another snowstorm headed for the midwest. all eyes then turn to the weekend as a mix of wintry precipitation takes aim at the upper midwest. this particular system has the potential to become a winter storm containing snow, wind, rain, and ice beginning
Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
A slippery morning commute, but no snow for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Convention & visitor authority

Image

Salting responsibly

Image

Living snow fence

Image

Transportation survey

Image

Las Palmas owes employees

Image

Steam tunnel being removed

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Home Alone Presentation

Community Events