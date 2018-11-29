Speech to Text for Rezoning concerns

march./// some rochester residents are concerned about safety... because of a proposal to build more than forty duplexes in their neighborhood. tonight... despite bringing those concerns to the planning and zoning commission meeting... the rezoning is moving forward. kimt news three's isabella basco was there and has the details.xxx <nats > "our main concern is the double amount of traffic with doubling the homes on those properties." "i'm talking about the traffic and people being able to do things like walking and hiking and dogs and kids and whatever else." they're expressing concerns about the construction of duplexes on this site north of portsmith drive and east of londonderry drive northwest. "we moved here because of the peaceful quietness we have." <nats > as a father... tyler rogers is worried this change will put his kids at risk. "aldridge nursery school is right there, the parks are right next to it, there's already a lot of traffic, a lot of kids and it's basically the safety of our children." the planning and zoning commissioned approved the reázoning... meaning the project will move forward á á changing a neighborhood that tyler already loves so dearly. "every house in our neighborhood is brandánew. we appreciate the people in the neighborhood and the type of care people put in their homes, lawns, sidewalks, everything." reporting in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. we reached out to essex estates properties for a comment but did not get an immediate response./// if you use public transit...