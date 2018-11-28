Speech to Text for Convention & visitor authority

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

built in it's place./// tonight the rochester city council made the decision to move forward with consolidating the operations of the mayo civic center and experience rochester to one (new board of directors. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at that meeting. brooke á what led up to this decision? live ' raquel tonight the council chambers were full of concerned workers and citizens making their voices heard about what working at the mayo civic center means to them... and how the potential changes could effect them and their jobs. members of the public, and mayo civic workers stood up and spoke to the council... telling them they're concerned the civic center could be privatized... resulting in lost jobs. "i just feel very disappointed now that i don't necessarily have that opportunity to be in the city to be part of the community instead i have the option of being part of a giant walmart." "our business across the street. its our livelihood, its our reputation, its our pride." "i just wanted to express how much as a citizen and as a taxpayer i appreciate the civic center. i walk through it and i feel proud of what the city has built." and they weren't the only ones with concerns... while council members say they can't promise jobs to peopleáthey can say their intentions for making this change are pure. "were looking at the 4 metrics that are laid out for us. none of them talk about privatizing none of them talk about getting rid of you. the fact is that we have to do something different." the end goal is to have unified leadership and more financial stability as rochester continues to grow... and as the council moves forward with planning, privatization may come up... but certainly not tonight. "a decision to actually privatize, that decision point would be actually when we have proposals at the december 10th meetingá council will discuss a more clear timeline and expectations for the new board moving forward. live in rochester á brooke mckivergan á kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. and while that decision wasn't being made tonight... council member wojcik says there (is a chance that the civic center could become privatized in the future./// a minnesota state lawmaker who represents part of our area has been chosen for a leadership role in the house. peggy bennett lives in albert lea and was just elected to her third term representing district 27áa. now... she's been elected to serve as assistant minority leader. in a statement... representative bennett says "i am excited to join the house republican leadership team, and am looking forward to promoting our work that seeks to lower health care costs, utilize the budget surplus to give working families the financial break they need through tax relief, and keep our economy headed in a positive direction." the minnesota legislative session starts on january eighth. iowa's starts on january fourteenth./// a local restaurant owes more than oneá hundred thousand dollars in backpay. find out what labor laws las palmas is accused of violating... next./// and still ahead... many rely on it to get