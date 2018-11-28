Speech to Text for Salting responsibly

a more common way to keep roadways and walkways clear is using road salt. but we're finding out there could be some environmental impacts if you don't use it the right way. according to the minnesota polution control agency á snow removal is not a oneásizeáfitsá all thing. but they have some tips for clearing sidewalks responsibly... using as little salt as possible. you can do it by shoveling on a regular basis á knowing the temperature outside as most salts stop working at 15 degreesá and sweeping up any unnecessary or extra salt to use somewhere else. but like one building owner in rochester tells us... there are more concerns than just the environment.xx x "we have had slip and falls in the past so we have to make sure that our snow removal contractor understands to what tolerance we have for what amount of snow so they often ask us about how many inches of snow should be the trigger that they will go out." the minnesota pollution control agency does hold smart salting training for organizations.. . you can find when and where those classes are on their website.///