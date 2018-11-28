Speech to Text for Living snow fence

night: with the snow already on it's way this season... you may notice some corn still standing in fields áá káiámá t news three's brian tabick is talking to a local farmer about why he is leaving a few rows out this winter. on the scene eric arthur is the owner of this cornfield in mason city right off highway 65, and despite harvest season being over á as you can see there are still several rows standing. that's because arthur is taking part in the iowa department of transportatio ns standing corn snow fence program. the dáoát ask farmers like arthur to leave a number of rows of corn standing in their field on the east and south sides to try and block snow from drifting on to the roadways. arthur is paid over five dollars a bushel for the corn... which is higher than selling it right now and says he sees how well it works each year. it stops the snow in if the first snowstorm with a nice northwest wind that we get up here in north iowa does corn rows will be full. arthur says come spring they are going to harvest all of this but as long as the crabs able to endure the winter there still going to be able to sell it. obviously if you harvested your fields already this year you won't be able to particiapte. but if you would like to next year... you can contact the iowa or minnesota departments of transportatio n./// a more common way to keep roadways