Speech to Text for Transportation survey

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

response./// if you use public transit... the north iowa area council of government... known as niacog wants to hear from you. they're putting out a public transit survey. they have to do this every five years in order to get funding from the state department of transportatio n. it asks questions like how familiar you are with the transit system... if you'd be willing to use it... to get an overall sense of the need for public transit in the area.xxx we do have a lot of businesses in the area that are reliant on public transit there are a lot of businesses in the region. if you'd like to take the survey... we've posted a link to it on kimt dot com. you'll find it along with this story under local news./// a possible breakthrough in treating