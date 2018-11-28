Speech to Text for Las Palmas owes employees

26 people will be getting money from a north iowa employer. las palmas mexican restaurant in mason city owes over 120á thousand dollars in back pay after an investigation by the uás department of labor. the restaurant is accused of violating the federal minimum wage á overtime á and recordkeeping requirements.// / some rochester