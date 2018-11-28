Clear

Las Palmas owes employees

The restaurant is accused of violating several requirements.

Posted: Wed Nov 28 20:43:17 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 20:43:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Las Palmas owes employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

26 people will be getting money from a north iowa employer. las palmas mexican restaurant in mason city owes over 120á thousand dollars in back pay after an investigation by the uás department of labor. the restaurant is accused of violating the federal minimum wage á overtime á and recordkeeping requirements.// / some rochester
Mason City
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Light snow continues into the evening and overnight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Convention & visitor authority

Image

Salting responsibly

Image

Living snow fence

Image

Transportation survey

Image

Las Palmas owes employees

Image

Steam tunnel being removed

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Home Alone Presentation

Image

Student Athlete of the Week

Image

More Welders needed

Community Events