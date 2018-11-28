Clear

Steam tunnel being removed

The project is causing headaches in Mason City.

Posted: Wed Nov 28 20:42:59 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 20:43:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Steam tunnel being removed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their website./// a project in mason city is causing a headache for some. a tunnel that used to carry steam to heat downtown businesses will soon be removed. it's part of a modernization project to move overhead electric lines underground. phase one of the work on commercial alley will start on monday. crews will be cutting into the alley to remove asbestos... and then the tunnel. eric follmuth (fullámuth) is the owner of a business that has direct access to the alley. he says the project could make his job a little more difficult.xxx "it's gonna be interesting to see where am i gonna park, how am i gonna hand deliver these items to the trailers, that's gonna be a challenge i'm going to have to deal with on top of climbing over snow banks and in subázero weather." the project is expected wrap up in march./// some rochester residents
Mason City
Few Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Light snow continues into the evening and overnight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Convention & visitor authority

Image

Salting responsibly

Image

Living snow fence

Image

Transportation survey

Image

Las Palmas owes employees

Image

Steam tunnel being removed

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Home Alone Presentation

Image

Student Athlete of the Week

Image

More Welders needed

Community Events