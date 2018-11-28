Speech to Text for Steam tunnel being removed

their website./// a project in mason city is causing a headache for some. a tunnel that used to carry steam to heat downtown businesses will soon be removed. it's part of a modernization project to move overhead electric lines underground. phase one of the work on commercial alley will start on monday. crews will be cutting into the alley to remove asbestos... and then the tunnel. eric follmuth (fullámuth) is the owner of a business that has direct access to the alley. he says the project could make his job a little more difficult.xxx "it's gonna be interesting to see where am i gonna park, how am i gonna hand deliver these items to the trailers, that's gonna be a challenge i'm going to have to deal with on top of climbing over snow banks and in subázero weather." the project is expected wrap up in march./// some rochester residents