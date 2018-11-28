New Citizens Alert Service

Clear

if there's something happening in your community... you want to know about it. now... residents of a local town have a new way of staying informed. chatfield's assistant deputy clerk rocky burnett played a big role in developing a citizens alert system. here's how it works. people can use their cell phone or landline... or email to use the service. then they'll be notified if there's something important going on... like a string of crimes... a broken water main... or the streets being plowed.xxx we're hoping that this gives them that extra outlet that can be directed right to them however is beneficial and accessible to them. the city was inspired by stewartville's alert system á so they created their own. to sign up for the service á head to our website at kimt dot com and find this story under local news. we'll have the link
