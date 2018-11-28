Speech to Text for Home Alone Presentation

movie "home alone" is a funny take on leaving your child at the house by accident áá but what should you actually do when your kid has no supervision? that's exactly what stewartville community educator lori hameister is teaching these 3rd through 6th graders at bear cave intermediate. she teaches children skills like what to do if strangers approach their doors and how to stay safe when walking home from school. lori started the class six years ago after noticing no one taught them how to cope without their parents at home.xxx "the world is kind of a scary place and so to give them the tools to go ahead and learn how to do the best they can do when they are home alone by themselves either after school or during the summer or maybe even short times when the parents need to go run some errands." community education programs like this one in stewartville are available elsewhere. iowa families can look at the iowa state university extension and outreach blog for more advice on how to leave your child alone. we'll be posting that link on our website kimt dot com. you'll find that along with