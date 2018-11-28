Speech to Text for Student Athlete of the Week

emma schmitz is used to being the smallest player on the ice. but if you take her lightly... she'll make you pay. that just gives her extra motivation. "i know that i'm short and i've been short like my whole life, so i just have to work as hard as like all these other bigger girls are doing so when i get on the ice i just have to like you know have that mentality of like oh i'm aggressive and can do this. like going against these big girls." schmitz has been a scoring machine for the eagles this season. her 8 goals in 5 games are tied for second in the state. her head coach jeff true says once she's on the ice, it's all business. "she's a very fierce competitor, there are things about her that if you talk to her in person she's a funáloving, carefree young lady but when you see her on the ice and she hates getting scored on, she likes seeing her teammates do well." her teammates have seen the energy she brings whether it be in game or in practice. "emma's a super hard worker in practice, she comes ready every single day.. pushes all of us to be better and we push her." lourdes is off to a 3 and 2 start, defeating two ranked opponents. a lot of that has to do with all the years the team has played together. "we've played hockey since we were maybe like we were five years old and even younger, so that's what helps us like work really well together. but like since we go to the same school, we're with each other a lot and it helps us on the ice." as the season moves along, schmitz says she will continue to put forth her best effort. "mentally, i think that if i work my hardest, it will come out as like a good win for me." in rochester