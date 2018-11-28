Speech to Text for More Welders needed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's a need for more welders in the area... and a local partnership believes a new grant will help make that happen. jennifer wilson is part of the effort at rochester community and techical college. in her current role... she helps create a partnership between the college and manufacturing companies like "crenlo". here's how it works: grant money brings employees who don't have welding skills an opportunity to train on site... and here at the rácátác welding department.xxx a lot of the industry providers that crenlo works with, those skills are advancing and so those individuals need to upskill on some of their skills that they currently use. the 50á thousand dollars will help train thirty crenlo employees.///