Clear

More Welders needed

A grant aims to fill the shortage of welders in our area.

Posted: Wed Nov 28 16:55:36 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 16:55:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for More Welders needed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's a need for more welders in the area... and a local partnership believes a new grant will help make that happen. jennifer wilson is part of the effort at rochester community and techical college. in her current role... she helps create a partnership between the college and manufacturing companies like "crenlo". here's how it works: grant money brings employees who don't have welding skills an opportunity to train on site... and here at the rácátác welding department.xxx a lot of the industry providers that crenlo works with, those skills are advancing and so those individuals need to upskill on some of their skills that they currently use. the 50á thousand dollars will help train thirty crenlo employees.///
Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Light snow continues into the evening and overnight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Student Athlete of the Week

Image

More Welders needed

Image

Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots Donation Drive

Image

Salvation Army works to keep the homeless warm this winter

Image

NIACC packages 40,000 meals

Image

Police warning about porch pirates

Image

Discussing Line 3

Image

Counterfeit currency

Community Events