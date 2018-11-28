Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Clear

Posted: Wed Nov 28 16:54:46 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 16:54:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

believe it or not, today we begin a moderate warm up trend despite the fresh snow. light snow began during the afternoon and will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours. we're still looking at minor accumulation ranging from a dusting to an inch, with heavier snow falling north of iá90. the light snow will be enough to cause roadways to become slick for the wednesday evening commute and into thursday morning. as for the warmer temperatures, we'll continue to see a rise into the upper 30s by friday. all eyes then turn to the weekend as a mix of wintry precipitation takes aim at the upper midwest. this particular system has the potential to become a winter storm containing snow, wind, rain, and ice beginning saturday afternoon and evening. mixed precip will transition into all snow come saturday overnight and into sunday. it is still too early for snowfall estimates but this system has the strength to bring several inches to the area. tonight: light snow/cloudy á minor accumulation. lows: lower 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy. highs: middle 30s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night:
Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Light snow continues into the evening and overnight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

