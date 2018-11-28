Speech to Text for Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

believe it or not, today we begin a moderate warm up trend despite the fresh snow. light snow began during the afternoon and will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours. we're still looking at minor accumulation ranging from a dusting to an inch, with heavier snow falling north of iá90. the light snow will be enough to cause roadways to become slick for the wednesday evening commute and into thursday morning. as for the warmer temperatures, we'll continue to see a rise into the upper 30s by friday. all eyes then turn to the weekend as a mix of wintry precipitation takes aim at the upper midwest. this particular system has the potential to become a winter storm containing snow, wind, rain, and ice beginning saturday afternoon and evening. mixed precip will transition into all snow come saturday overnight and into sunday. it is still too early for snowfall estimates but this system has the strength to bring several inches to the area. tonight: light snow/cloudy á minor accumulation. lows: lower 20s. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy. highs: middle 30s. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: