Speech to Text for Toys for Tots Donation Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thank you sara./// it's hard to believe... but we are less than one month away from christmas. that means it is a critical time for our annual toys for tots drive. again this year kimt and our giving your best partners diamond jo casino and first citizens bank are teaming up with the north iowa marine corps league and salvation army to collect new and unwrapped toys. donations are needed to ensure all children have a gift under the tree this season. on the scene kimt news three katie huinker is at first citizens bank in mason city with more.xxx i am at first citizens bank. they have been participating in this program for 15 years now. they've had at least for pick ups already you can see the toys are overflowing out of this box so it's a great thing to say but more toys i needed. we are in prime time right now, we need 19,000 toys for kids around our area so look for these boxes. kimt will also be picking up toys this saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at shopko and mason city we will also be in austin at runnings from 1 pm to 4 pm. so come see something milyer faces at kimt. the distribution dates this year are december 18 and 19th so get that toy or stocking stuff for, even a piece of clothing and drop those off. we have boxes at kimt as well in mason city katie huinker kimt news 3. and we want to give a special shout out to a north iowa company who is raising thousands of dollars towards this effort. "eaton" out of belmond raised 37áhundred dollars for toys for tots this year./// the