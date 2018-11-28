Clear

Salvation Army works to keep the homeless warm this winter

The Rochester Salvation Army is expanding, but that means additional volunteers will be needed through the winter months.

Posted: Wed Nov 28 16:05:59 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 16:05:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

minnestoa temperatures are coming. sot: the wind, i think in minnesota that's what drives coldness to the bone. vo:but the rochester salvation army's warming center is heating up to help fight homelessness. lowerthird2line:kevin ewing volunteer sot: primarily just to provide them a warm place to spend the night warming center long term help-pkg-4 vo:kevin ewing will be volunteering to help set up the salvation army's warming center. he tells me he couldn't imagine not being able to have a warm place during the harsh winter weather. sot: what i see is mostly people who are desperate for a warm place. vo: but they need help. the warming center's coordinator alex hurlebaus tells me they were awarded over 20- thousand dollars from olmsted county housing and rehabilitation authority. but the center needs more than monetary donations. lowerthird2line:alex hurlebaus coordinator, salvation army warming center sot: being here as a volunteer the impact you're making with people who are struggling with homelessness right now in our community. you're there you're at the front line. warming center long term help-pkg-6 vo:the warming center is expanding to help more people in need. sot: we were able to secure a grant to purchase a washer and dryer. vo:something as basic as clean clothes alex says makes a difference in peoples lives. sot: shirt everything to put on. they can just feel good and welcomed and comfortable in that morning which is something i think most of us take for granted but can be really important. / warming center long term help-ltag-2 on december 11th the center will train volunteers in trauma care and de-escaltion techniques. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. if you would like to volunteer head to kimt.com:local news k-i-m-t-dot-com to find out how you can help out. / a former
Light snow continues into the evening and overnight.
