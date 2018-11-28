Speech to Text for NIACC packages 40,000 meals

may know what it is to be hungry. but do you know what it's like to go without food? a couple hundred local college students and staff packaged meals for those who need them. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us now live from niacc in mason city.xxx niacc students packaging food-lintro-3 amy-yes. just hours ago it was a much different scene. niacc students packaging food-lintro-2 feeding the hungry is nothing new - but i did learn something new about this effort. some of the very people who come to the community college on the east side of town - are getting meals themselves.xxx niacc students packaging food-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:packing food for those in need mason city, ia on this day-trey sampson is part of something bigger a freshman at niacc, hitting the books is on hold-on this day he's hitting the boxes..or should we say...packing the boxes. lowerthird2line:trey sampson freshman, niacc "my mother...she was a single mother raising 3-4 kids, and she had to go to the food bank sometimes. she did her best to help us out, and we really appreciated it." lowerthird2line:packing food for those in need mason city, ia help comes in all shapes and sizes-like mac- n-cheese and oatmeal. ingredients of an on-campus effort to feed the hungry. roughly 40- thousand meals.. serving a nine county region in iowa. "it's amazing. they're doing their best to help everybody and anybody that needs it. it's really a good experience to go through." as dean of continuing education at ni-acc...terry schumacher also sees the continuing need to provide close to home. serving their students with not only education-but through an on- campus food pantry. lowerthird2line:terry schumaker dean of continuing education, niacc "there's just a lot of issues in the communities and a lot of people have to choose between gas money and food sometimes, and whatever we can do to help lower that burden of getting through and getting done with college, we try to do that here at niacc." and for those like trey-it's more than an outreach. it's a life changer. lowerthird2line:packing food for those in need mason city, ia "i've always tried to help people in need because i've been there when i was growing up, so i know that the food bank and all that, i really appreciate that, it helps." / niacc students packaging food-ltag-2 i reached out to niacc and learned they were able to meet their goal of packing 40- thousand meals today. live at ni- acc...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. schumaker adds that the event was put on as part of the college's 100th anniversary... and ties in with their mission of giving back to the community. the idea for a packaging event came to niacc's foundation office - while looking for ways to give back to the community. /