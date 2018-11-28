Speech to Text for Police warning about porch pirates

buying and stealing gifts? according to the mason city police department- theft is a problem this time of year. kimt news 3's brian tabick doesn't want you to fall victim to crime. he joins us now with some ways you can keep the holiday scrooges from ruining your season. brian live mpkg-lintro-2 amy-police tell me that home security systems are giving them some valuable leads on recent thefts. now, you don't need something fancy-security systems can include anything from infrared cameras to door bell cameras that send video straight to your phone. for one local family-it's what brings them a little peace of mind while they grab some r and r.xx uptick in thefts-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:home security cameras helping with theft mason city, ia john collins and his wife vacation several times a year. but their travels don't keep them from ordering online. take a look at this-it's a camera that helps them see who's coming up to their door. that's handy when it comes to fighting crime. video or pictures like this really help investigators catch people stealing packages off front porches. police gave us these pictures of suspects they are currently looking for after they say this woman took a package from a mason city home exactly two weeks ago. collins says they do feel safe in their neighborhood, but this camera does give them a little extra protection. uptick in thefts-mpkg-3 live i say if there is a problem at least we have a video that lasts i don't know how long it lasts a couple of minutes but we see them coming and we see them going. brian live mpkg-ltag-2 these cameras can help, but the price on them does in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. thank you brian. mason city police are asking for your help identifiying the two in the picture--take a look again. uptick in thefts-tagvo-1 lowerthird2line:police asking for public's help mason city, ia police say the woman on the left of the picture took a package of a front porch around ten a-m november 14th. authorities say the items taken are valued at around 100 dollars. if you have any information you are asked to call police. a north iowa